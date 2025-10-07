Jazz friends gather to remember a sound man

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
As part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Moonlight Big Band will perform a very special fundraising concert at Galway’s Clayton Hotel on Sunday, October 12, in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.
It’s under the auspices of the Martin Murray Foundation, named after a man much loved in Galway jazz circles, whose musical talent had also taken him around the world – working his way up to becoming Musical Director of the then-largest cruise ship in the world.
Regrettably in 2023 Martin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passing away that June at the age of just 34.
But even during his illness, he assembled some of the best jazz musicians in the city for a night of top class jazz music to thank the team at Cancer Care West for their wonderful care.
Three short weeks after a massively successful evening, Martin passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family at Galway Hospice.
Inspired by the night and determined to continue his musical legacy, a number of Martin’s closest friends and fellow musicians came together to form the Martin Murray Foundation.
The Foundation intends to raise funds for those in the West facing a cancer diagnosis, as well as to encourage and support the younger talent in Galway to explore the rich benefits and camaraderie to be found in coming together to learn music.
The audience at the Clayton Hotel can look forward to the powerful sound and visual spectacle of a full 19-piece big band, performing hits from legends such as Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Glenn Miller, Paul Anka, Benny Goodman, and many more.
All musicians and singers are donating their time and talent to support breast cancer research, ensuring that every cent raised benefits the NBCRI’s ongoing work in advancing research and improving outcomes for breast cancer patients.
Tickets are just €25 with all monies raised going to charity based at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway. Doors open at 7pm and music starts at 7.30pm sharp. Tickets are available at: www.SwingInPink.ie.
Pictured: Prof Michael Kerin (centre), Director of Research National Breast Cancer Research Institute, at the launch of the Martin Murray Foundation, Moonlight Big Band, Fundraiser for the NBCRI with band members John Dwyer, Stan O’Grady, Michael Dooley and Madeleine Connaughton. Tickets are available online only at www.SwingInPink.ie Photo: Sean Lydon.
