Jazz and blues turn green for Galway festival

The blues and jazz might be synonymous with each other, but this year’s Galway Jazz festival will have a distinctly green tinge following a decision by organisers to make climate action a priority – drawing on artists closer to home to cut down on the air miles clocked up in previous years.

Taking place in October, the theme of this year’s festival will be sustainability because, according to Galway Jazz Festival Manager Ciarán Ryan, doing the same thing as every other year just wasn’t an option.

“When we were looking at this, we took a step back to see what we could do. What we could see is there is an opportunity for the arts community to influence people gently.

“A big part of [the festival’s] carbon footprint is generated attendees, but also by flights and the transporting of our artists,” explained Mr Ryan.

In an effort to combat this, the organisers have taken steps which will reduce air travel associated with the festival by 30 per cent.

“The climate action movement is moving really fast – way faster than the politicians – so by October, if we can give people an opportunity to get involved, then we should.

“Flying is the elephant in the room because nobody wants to stop using air travel. We’ve offered slow travel [trains, buses and boats] instead,” said Mr Ryan, adding that there would be no individual airport runs to collect artists.

It was discovered that last year, approximately 40 return flights to and from the UK and Europe were used by travelling artists.

Using slow travel alternatives this year will cut down flights by 10 per cent, with the biggest reduction in air miles being achieved by using more artists based in Ireland.

Mr Ryan said the festival organisers had been working with Galway City Council and the Arts Council to engage with them on the switch to slow transport, something he said was more expensive, but worthwhile.

“We have to fund people who want to do it that way and we hope that by seeing us doing it this year, they might keep that in mind in their funding for us next year.

“This is about getting people to think,” he said, adding that if the Government was serious taking action on climate, it had to extend its efforts through all sectors and organisations.

The organisers had also been engaging with many of the restaurants and pubs in town to get agreement that festival-goers will be welcome to have their own water bottles refilled, added Mr Ryan.

“This is all about getting people to think,” he said.

The 14th Annual Galway Jazz Festival runs from October 2 to 6, with a full programme of events to be unveiled in August.