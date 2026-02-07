January sees big jump in EV sales in Galway

Car sales continued to rise in Galway in January, the busiest month of the year for the industry.

A modest increase of 5% on last year’s figures, a little above the national average, saw the total number of new cars coming off the forecourts in the city and county rise to 1,600.

Electric and petrol electric (hybrid) vehicles continued their rapid growth, according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

There was a 51% jump in electric car sales here (to 247) and a 13% rise in petrol electric (500), while diesel (314, down 8%) and petrol (273, down 22%) were losing popularity.

That means that EVs, including battery powered, hybrids and plug-ins, now make up 63% or almost two-thirds of car sales in Galway.

Government incentives, expanding EV model choices, and a greater range of price points are all helping consumers make the switch, according to Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General.

“If we want this emerging market to continue to expand, focus on infrastructure and Government supports will be key,” he said.

Toyota dominated the market in Galway last month, accounting for almost one in five sales, although its number fell slightly to 297. Its Yaris Cross, Corolla Cross and Corolla were in the top four, with only the Hyundai Tucson getting between them in second place.

Hyundai was the second most popular marque, with 164 cars — more than 130 fewer than the leader — closely followed by Skoda and Volkswagen.

Automatic car sales continued to shoot up — with 1,280 of the total, they now make up 80% of sales in Galway, with January sales of 320 manual transmission cars a fall of 21% on the same month last year.

The top 261G colours were grey (592 sold, or 37% of the total), black (363) and blue (223).

Medium (575) and small (478) SUVs made up two-thirds of cars bought in Galway in January, with hatchbacks the favourite body type (568), followed by MPV (412) and station wagon (337).

Meanwhile, there was a marked year-on-year rise of 37% in the number of used cars imported into Galway during the month, a total of 376.

Light commercial vehicle sales in Galway were up by 17% on January 2024, to 273, while there were 392 heavy commercial vehicles sold, a drop of 17% on last year.

Bus sales during the month rose to 12 from last year’s total of seven.