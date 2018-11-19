January latest date for revealing new South Connemara road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A preferred route for the R336 road through South Connemara could be proposed by January.

Despite the project being announced over a decade ago, a preferred route from the six proposed options has yet to be chosen.

Connemara councillors have been told at Municipal District level that consultants have been assigned to assess each of the routes.

It’s understood that one route will be proposed to the county council by the end of January.