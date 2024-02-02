January 2024 sees increase in new car sales in Galway but slight drop in EVs
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
More new cars have been sold in Galway so far this year, compared to January 2023.
There has already been 1,345 news cars bought throughout the city and county, an increase of 160 on the same time last year.
However, there has been a very slight dip in the number of electric cars bought in Galway – 145 have been sold, a drop of 4 on January 2023/
Figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry for January show the sale of EV’s at 12 percent of overall news car sales.
Which means the government could be facing an uphill battle to reach its 2030 target of having 945,000 Electric Vehicles on Irish roads.
