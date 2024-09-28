Jam-packed schedule in store for Féile na bPuiteachaí on Inis Meáin

Féile na bPuiteachaí – Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival – returns to the Aran Islands this Saturday for the third year running, with a mouth-watering line up of events for all ages.

Named in honour of the local island word for blackberries, ‘puiteachaí’, the festival celebrates the myriad ways to enjoy this delicious native fruit, with workshops in blackberry ink-making and painting, blackberry cocktail making and a blackberry baking session for kids.

“A big part of the festival ethos is to celebrate blackberries in a way that also celebrates the culture and community spirit of Inis Meáin”, says festival founder Aedín Ní Thiarnaigh.

“We like to intertwine the skills and traditions of the island into our blackberry-themed events.

“Inis Meáin has a strong tradition of poetry, for example, so our Comórtas Filíochta poetry competition is among the most important of our events. The winners are announced at the official festival opening and perform their winning poems in the hall to get everyone in the festival spirit”.

Féile na bPuiteachaí is the perfect event for Irish speakers, with an emphasis on the language throughout the festivities. Traditional skills are also woven into the mix with festivalgoers getting the chance to crochet their own blackberry under the tuition of skilled island crocheters, which they can bring home with them on a keyring as a memento of the day’s events.

“There really is something for everyone at Féile na bPuiteachaí”, says festival co-director Gráinne Ní Chonghaile.

“It’s perfect for families because we have great children’s events like ink-making, a kids cookery workshop and a treasure hunt, but there’s lots for adults to enjoy too like the blackberry crocheting, cocktail-making and the Irish singing session later in the evening”.

As always, the festival includes an autumnal sub-theme, with Inis Meáin potatoes to share the spotlight this year. Local vegetable growers are invited to submit their produce in a special competition this year that will crown the island’s biggest potato.

The winner will take home the Féile na bPuiteachaí blackberry hamper, and a €50 voucher for local shop Siopa Ruaidhrí Beag.

The Féile na bPuiteachaí Baking Competition is set to be the festival highlight once again, with hopeful bakers bringing their best blackberry dishes to the Inis Meáin’s Halla Naomh Eoin on the day in the hopes of taking home the prestigious prizes for first, second and third place, sponsored by local knitwear factory Cniotáil Inis Meáin.