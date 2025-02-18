  • Services

Jail term for "uncontrollable" man who assaulted Garda inspector at Gort courthouse

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A man has been jailed for an assault on a Garda Inspector during a civil court sitting at Gort courthouse.

Marc Frisby, with an address of the time of The Granary, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, was described as being “uncontrollable”.

The incident happened in the downstairs foyer area at Gort courthouse on September 9th, 2021.

Garda Inspector Stan O’Grady said he initially approached Mr Frisby after he was alerted by a solicitor to the man’s demeanour.

He was the only Garda present at the time, and he explained to the court that because he was there to do court presenting work, he had no support and no personal protection equipment with him.

Inspector O’Grady went to arrest Mr Frisby and recalled he “completely resisted and was exceptionally aggressive and violent”.

Two solicitors present called 999 and Inspector O’ Grady said if not for them, he would have been in great difficulty

At one point he ended up on the ground with Mr. Frisby over him.

After Garda support arrived on the scene, Mr. Frisby was taken to a Garda van by several Gardaí.

Inspector O’ Grady suffered bruising and cuts, and said the incident aggravated an existing back condition he had.

The court heard Mr Frisby has a previous conviction for assaulting a Garda in February 2020.

At an appeal hearing at Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Francis Comerford affirmed the two month prison term imposed at the district court.

