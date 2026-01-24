Jail for woman who attacked another on church grounds
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Ronan Judge
By Ronan Judge
A serial offender who repeatedly struck another woman during an assault on the grounds of a church in Westside has received an eight month prison sentence.
Judge Michael Connellan said after viewing CCTV of the attack, Josephine Mongan (36) struck the victim Patricia Elwood on six occasions and pulled her hair.
At Galway District Court, Mongan, with an address at 24 Gaelcarrig Park, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Ms Elwood at Sacred Heart Church, Westside, on February 28, 2025.
In her victim impact statement, Ms Elwood said she was walking into town for a hair appointment when she was attacked by the accused.
She told the court she felt very distressed after the assault, no longer felt safe, especially in Westside, and was always looking over her shoulder.
Ms Elwood said that while the bruises and black eyes had healed, she had been left with “awful psychological trauma”.
Inspector Brian Ryan said Mongan had 198 previous convictions including five for assault and 97 for theft-related offences.
Defence solicitor Sean Acton said his client had spent a large part of her adult life in custody and the majority of her offending was a result of addiction to drink and drugs.
Mr Acton handed in a letter of apology to the court and Mongan confirmed to Judge Connellan that it was not the first time she had written such a letter to a court.
Judge Connellan imposed an eight month prison sentence and fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Attack location: the grounds of the Sacred Heart Church, Westside.
