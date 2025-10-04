Jail for man who threatened staff at Galway bus station
A man who became aggressive to staff at Galway bus station has received a two month prison sentence.
At Galway District Court, Judge Fiona Lydon imposed the prison term on Joseph Herbert (30) for conduct that was “grave and concerning”.
Herbert, who is originally from Dublin and had been living in homeless accommodation in Galway, pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace public order offence in Galway on September 7.
The court heard Gardaí attended the bus station after receiving a report of a public order incident.
Sgt Joanne McGhee said the accused was verbally abusive and threatening to staff.
Joseph Herbert also pleaded guilty to an intoxication offence at Dublin road, Renmore on June 25, contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act.
The court was told Herbert has 14 previous convictions.
Defence solicitor Michael Cunningham said his client had a long history of mental health problems and apologised for his behaviour.
“He instructs that he has very little recollection of what happened”.
Mr Cunningham said that his client had a “serious conviction” for a pre-2017 offence but the majority of his convictions since then were public order related.
Judge Lydon said the accused’s recent record showed he had received fines and been placed under probation supervision and while there had been some improvement, his recent conduct was “grave and concerning”.
Imposing a two month prison sentence, Judge Lydon told Herbert he would have to “recalibrate” how he conducted himself in public.
She also recommended that Herbert receive appropriate medical treatment in custody.
Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme
Pictured: Galway Courthouse: hearing told that man verbally abused and threatened bus station staff.
