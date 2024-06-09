  • Services

It’s Gaillimh Ogbu as Helen makes history!

Galway has elected a black woman as a city councillor for the first time.

Labour’s Helen Ogbu has taken the fourth seat in Galway City East.

She was followed by Aisling Burke of Sinn Féin and Shane Forde of Fine Gael – both parties had lost a seat here in 2019.

The trio has unseated two sitting councillors – Noel Larkin of Independent Ireland, who lost out on the twelfth count – and Mike Crowe – first elected in 2004 as an independent, he joined FF in 2006 – who was the last candidate standing.

Both Larkin and Crowe are former mayors.

Ogbu, Forde and Burke join Alan Cheevers (FF), Declan McDonnell (Ind) and Terry O’Flaherty (Ind) completing the six councillors in City East.

Fianna Fáil had called a recount on the 14th count, when Crowe was behind Forde by 16 votes.

They cancelled the recount after it became apparent, he would not bridge the gap.

Caption: Helen Ogbu celebrates making history, helped by family, friends and supporters – including her Labour colleague, Cllr Niall McNelis.

 

Galway City East 6 seats

Electorate: 18,110

Total poll: 8,102

Spoiled votes: 101

Total valid poll: 8,001

Quota: 1,144

 

Fourteenth count

Distribution of Cheevers’ surplus

Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+3) 1,105

Burke, Aisling (SF) (+3) 988

Forde, Shane (FG) (+4) 936

*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+2) 920

 

