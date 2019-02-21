It’s early days but Limerick look like a team eager to stay at top

Inside Track with John McIntyre

RUSHING to rash judgements in mid-February about the championship prospects of various inter-county teams is rarely prudent, yet only the most begrudging of observers couldn’t but be impressed by the manner in which Limerick hurlers are going about their business in the National League so far.

Having already put Wexford and Tipperary to the sword, they headed across to Nowlan Park last Sunday for a crack against the defending league title holders. It’s a venue which had long since being turned into a fortress by Kilkenny and the Cats rarely lose there. Against that background, you can imagine the shock of their supporters when Limerick powered into an early second-half 14-points lead.

It had been a tight contest coming up to half-time, but almost in the twinkle of an eye Limerick cut loose, highlighted by a brace of goals from Shane Dowling and newcomer Conor Boylan. Leading by nine points at the break, the All-Ireland champions impressively put the game to bed in the third quarter as their physicality, intensity and quality left Kilkenny reeling.

It’s been a long time since Brian Cody’s charges were so badly dismantled on their own turf – probably, not since Tipp’s Ger ‘Redser’ O’Grady took Noel Hickey to the cleaners in a league game in 2003 – and though Kilkenny were missing their Ballyhale contingent and the likes of Richie Hogan, this was still a sobering day for them.

In reality, Limerick were shorn the services of many regulars too, including hurler of the year Cian Lynch, team captain Declan Hannon, Tom Morrissey, Michael Casey, Seamus Flanagan and Gearoid Hegarty, but the county has never possessed a deeper panel in the modern era. They clearly headed to Nowlan Park intent on laying down a marker and they performed with a swagger which suggests that last year’s long-awaited championship breakthrough is proving no burden. In fact, it’s inspiring them and they are also playing with great confidence.

