It’s BEEP time for suckler farmers

SUCKLER farmers in the West of Ireland have been reminded this week that the deadline for application in the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) – worth up to €40 per calf – is this Friday, February 22.

The one-year pilot scheme that was introduced in last October’s Budget as a ‘targeted support’ for suckler farmers aimed specifically aimed at ‘further improving the economic and environmental efficiency’ of beef production in Ireland.

Both the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed and the IFA have encouraged suckler farmers to join the scheme that should put an extra €20 million into the pockets of cattle farmers across the country.

The ‘work’ in the scheme involves the weighing of the cow and her calf (separately) once during the year and the submission of this data to ICBF (The Irish Cattle Breeders Federation).

Minister Creed said that he was encouraging all beef farmers to apply for this scheme before Friday’s deadline adding that the application form was very straightforward – a simple indication of intent to supply weights.

“By participating in the scheme, you will get clear detailed feedback on the performance of individual animals in your herd, allowing you to identify your most productive cows,” said Minister Creed.

