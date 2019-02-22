It’s agony for Maree men and NUIG Mystics in weekend ties

THERE were heart-breaking one-score defeats for two Galway Superleague sides at the weekend, but Maree’s women’s team continued their astonishing unbeaten run when digging deep to see of the challenge of Trinity Meteors in Oranmore.

Both Maree (Men’s Superleague) and NUIG Mystics (Women’s Superleague) came close to claiming crucial wins; while both Moycullen (Men’s Superleague) and Titans (Men’s Division 1) also suffered defeats at the basketball season enters the final stages.

WOMEN’S DIVISION 1

Maree 64

Trinity Meteors 56

An out-of-sorts Maree women’s side dug deep to maintain their 100% league and cup record on Saturday, with a storming third quarter performance helping them over the line against a gritty Trinity side.

Maree went into the game having secured the league title the previous week, but the carrot of finishing the season unbeaten meant they weren’t going to take anything for granted, and they raced into an early 8-0 lead.

However, Trinity responded by moving into a 3-2 defence, which Maree struggled to break down, and at the end of the quarter it was the visitors who held a slender 16-15 lead.

The low scoring nature of the game continued in the second quarter in which there was never more than three points between the sides, with Trinity leading 30-27 at half-time.

The home side got their act together in the third quarter, and while the sides went almost basket for basket in the early stages, a late run of 11 unanswered points from Maree through Dayna Finn (5), Claire Rockall (4) and Alison Blaney (2) saw them take a commanding 49-39 lead going into the final quarter.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.