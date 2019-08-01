It’s a waiting game for minor hurlers

SHANE Morgan, the Galway minor hurler who suffered a head injury and was stretchered off the field at the end of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park, is recovering at home in Loughrea after being released from the Mater Hospital on Monday evening.

Morgan suffered a form of concussion when hitting his head off some endline hoarding after being struck by a Wexford player in a nasty late flare up. According to team manager, Brian Hanley, he is in good spirits and will have a head injury assessment on Friday to determine his availability for the final against Kilkenny in over a fortnight’s time.

The Galway camp will also be keeping their fingers crossed that next week’s appeal against team captain’s Ian McGlynn red card will be successful. The Kilconieron teenager was sent to the line after a second-half off-the-ball incident, but even neutrals thought referee Colm Cunning’s sanction was harsh.

Hanley is obviously hoping that both players will be cleared to line out in the final. “They are key performers for us, but we are also planning for the worst case scenario. We have plenty of good lads on the panel to carry the can.”

