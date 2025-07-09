Issues over maternity care at Portiuncula branded "concerning and disappointing"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Issues raised in the latest individual reviews on maternity care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are being described as “concerning and disappointing”.

Expectant mothers whose pregnancies are considered “high risk”, will now have their care transferred to other hospitals.

It’s after five external reviews have been completed into the care provided to women and their babies at the hospital.

A number of other reviews are outstanding – and all were announced following concerns about nine deliveries since 2023, including two stillbirths.

Local TD Claire Kerrane says what’s needed now is a roadmap for the full restoration of maternity services at Portiuncula.

She also points out that some of the issues being raised now, are the exact same issues contained in a previous report in 2018.