  • Services

Services

Issues over maternity care at Portiuncula branded "concerning and disappointing"

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Issues over maternity care at Portiuncula branded "concerning and disappointing"
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Issues raised in the latest individual reviews on maternity care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are being described as “concerning and disappointing”.

Expectant mothers whose pregnancies are considered “high risk”, will now have their care transferred to other hospitals.

It’s after five external reviews have been completed into the care provided to women and their babies at the hospital.

A number of other reviews are outstanding – and all were announced following concerns about nine deliveries since 2023, including two stillbirths.

Local TD Claire Kerrane says what’s needed now is a roadmap for the full restoration of maternity services at Portiuncula.

She also points out that some of the issues being raised now, are the exact same issues contained in a previous report in 2018.

More like this:
no_space
High-risk pregnancy care to be transferred from Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMExpectant mothers, whose pregnancies are considered "...

no_space
Cancer patients at UHG facing some of worst delays for chemotherapy nationwide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPatients at University Hospital Galway are waiting su...

no_space
Ballinasloe-Loughrea Local Link to expand to Athlone next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Local Link Route 548 between Ballinasloe and Loug...

no_space
Tánaiste meets County Cathaoirleach to discuss key Galway issues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTánaiste Simon Harris has met with new County Cathaoi...

no_space
Galway among areas under supply pressure as customers advised to conserve water

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann is urging people in Galway, and several...

no_space
Left parties meet later to discuss potential joint run at Presidency

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMParties of the left are meeting later to discuss a po...

no_space
County Council investigating frequent Moycullen traffic lights outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is investigating recent traffic...

no_space
Minister confirms Ballinasloe Relief Scheme to enter planning stage in 2026

Galway County Council has this week welcomed confirmation from the Office of Public Works that th...

no_space
Minister welcomes go-ahead for state-of-the-art facility at ATU Galway

The proverbial cornerstone has been laid towards the construction of a landmark new STEM Building...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up