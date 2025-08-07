  • Services

Issues at Kirwan Junction due to traffic volumes "way over capacity"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Issues at the Kirwan Junction in the city at peak times are due to traffic volumes that are simply far beyond its capacity to cope.

That was the message delivered by city officials at a meeting at City Hall this week.

The issue was raised by Fine Gael Councillor Frank Fahy, who asked if the multi-million euro junction was a “waste of money” given the problems it’s created.

Among the issues were some green lights only allowing two or three cars through at a time.

City officials said while they’re constantly working to tweak the traffic network, there’s no magic solution to the constraints – except possibly the Galway Ring Road down the line.

Councillor Fahy spoke to David Nevin afterwards.

