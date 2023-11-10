  • Services

Services

Israel “strenuously rejects” claims made by Deputy Catherine Connolly on actions of IDF

Published:

Israel “strenuously rejects” claims made by Deputy Catherine Connolly on actions of IDF
Share story:

Israel has responded to claims by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly – strongly rejecting her comments on Israel’s military action in recent weeks.

Deputy Connolly had claimed in the Dáil that the Israeli Defence Forces is a “warmongering, vengeful army out of control”.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

She also argued that Ireland is not going far enough in condemning what’s happening in Gaza, harming our credibility as a neutral state.

Here’s what she had to say in the Dáil.

And the response from the Israeli embassy strongly suggests that people are more careful before using terms like genocide.

It suggests that Deputy Connolly may be unaware that the Hamas Charter of 1988 calls for genocide against Israel.

And it says Hamas clearly gave expression to that objective, when it invaded on October 7th and murdered 1,400 civilians – including Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti.

It claims Hamas forced the conflict on Israel, deliberately targeting civilians, and embedding itself in the civilian population, storing rockets and weapons in civilian facilities.

The statement argues that the IDF does everything in its power to minimise casualties, while Hamas repeatedly does the opposite, even with their own population.

It also points out that Hamas currently holds over 240 people hostage, including Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand – and none have been given humanitarian aid.

It further says the only things preventing the murder and maiming of more people in Israel from indiscriminate rocket attacks have been Israeli defensive measures.

The statement in response to Deputy Connolly’s comments concludes by saying it’s a shame that one day after commemorating Kristallnacht, the lessons of that dark time in history seem to be forgotten.

 

Photo credit – Wiki

The post Israel “strenuously rejects” claims made by Deputy Catherine Connolly on actions of IDF appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway based Ukrainian writer shortlisted for An Post’s New Voices Writing Prize

A Galway based Ukrainian writer has been shortlisted for the ‘New Voices: The An Post Writing Pri...

no_space
New heritage trail experience to be launched in Headford

A new heritage trail experience will be launched in Headford tomorrow (11/11) as part of a lacerm...

no_space
University Hospital Galway dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

University Hospital Galway is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak There are currently 31 patients wi...

no_space
UG researcher and sexologist concerned pornography has become too accessible for children

A University of Galway clinical researcher and sexologist, Dr. Siobhan O’Higgins, is concer...

no_space
New partnership between UG and the NPWS to foster research and learning in the Burren

A new partnership between University of Galway and the National Parks and Wildlife Service is to ...

no_space
Plans to create bicycle parking at University of Galway by demolishing prefab

Permission is being sought to create space for 50 new bicycle spaces at University of Galway by k...

no_space
Locals urged to attend meeting over proposed site for new Loughrea Fire Station

A public meeting is being held in Loughrea tonight over the proposed site for a new fire station....

no_space
Night-time water restrictions on Inis Oírr lifted

The night-time water restrictions on the Aran Island of Inis Oírr have been lifted after five mon...

no_space
Fine Gael selects Local Election candidates for Gort-Kinvara District

Fine Gael has chosen its two candidates for next year’s local election for the Gort-Kinvara...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up