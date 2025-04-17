Is Sceirde windfarm on the rocks?

Backers of a divisive proposal for a massive windfarm off the coast of Conamara have refused to comment on reports they’ve pulled the plug on the €1.4 billion development.

It was reported last weekend that Corio Generation was not proceeding with the Sceirde Rocks Windfarm off Carna – but An Bord Pleanála confirmed on Monday that it remained a ‘live’ application.

Corio Generation declined an opportunity to provide clarity when contacted by the Connacht Tribune.

“Thank you for your email and appreciate your interest and questions. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on media reports about the Sceirde Rocks Windfarm,” said Corio Generation in response to queries from this newspaper.

Michael Cloherty, consent and stakeholder lead for the project – who was liaising local with the community and local media – also declined to comment and referred all queries up the chain.

The Currency, a business news website, reported last weekend that Corio Generation, owned by Macquarie Asset Management, was not proceeding with the plan for 30 turbines offshore because surveys revealed rocky areas unsuitable for this type of development.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin effectively confirmed the Currency report – which was cited by RTÉ and Irish Times – when he told Nuacht on Tuesday he was ‘disappointed’ by Corio Generation’s decision.

Caption: The proposed location for the Sceirde Rocks windfarm.

