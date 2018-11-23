Irish Water urged to use special mobile unit to deliver clean water to Kilconnell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being urged to use a special mobile unit to deliver a clean water supply to Kilconnell.

A boil water notice was issued for the area in mid June following the advice of the Health Service Executive, due to elevated levels of turbidity.

Irish Water is currently carrying out testing to secure a new bore-hole for the supply – a process which could take months to complete.

Local Councillor Tim Broderick says a special mobile unit was used in Williamstown to provide clean water, following lengthy issues with water quality.

He feels there is no reason it could not be employed in Kilconnell to ensure a secure, clean supply over the Christmas period.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…