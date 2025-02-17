Irish Water urged to update public on plans for upgrades on Gort water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Irish Water is being urged to be transparent and update the public on any plans to upgrade the water supply in Gort.

The town has been plagued with boil water notices over the past year, with the most recent spanning almost two weeks in December and two weeks again in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn

Councillor Gerry Finnerty feels the problem is that the reservoir cannot cope with the volume of water it needs to deal with, especially when there’s heavy rainfall.

Irish Water has recently confirmed that an upgrade is needed, and Councillor Finnerty says people need to know what to expect: