Irish Water urged to prioritise solution for Kilconnell water quality issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is being urged to take decisive action in a bid to resolve ongoing water quality issues in Kilconnell.

A boil water notice is in place on the Kilconnell public water supply and Ballyboggan group water scheme since June.

In late August, a hydro-geologist was drafted in to carry out trials at an alternative borehole supply.

Ballinasloe area councillor Dermot Connolly says interim measures need to be considered at this stage…

More at 1