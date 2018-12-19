Irish Water submits planning applications for four new reservoirs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has submitted planning applications to Galway County Council to construct new reservoirs in Gort, Kilkerrin/Moylough, Letterfrack and Tír an Fhia.

Once constructed, the covered reservoirs will improve the security of the water supply by increasing the treated water storage capacity to 24 hours storage.

This will mean less outages to the 6,700 consumers and businesses supplied by these schemes.

