Irish Water rules out building new resevoirs on Aran Islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has ruled out building new reservoirs on Inis Oirr and Inis Meain.
The utility has appointed a design team to investigate alternative solutions to the reservoirs in a bid to identify a solution to summer water shortages.
Demand for water supply increases in summer when the islands welcome an influx of tourists.
