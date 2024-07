Pressure is once again being put on Irish Water to improve both communication and services for residents in the Connemara area.

At the first meeting of the new term of councillors for the area, several councillors expressed their dissatisfaction with the company.





Councillor Eileen Mannion has been requesting a meeting with Irish Water for some time, and renewed that call today.

Councillor Mannion told Sarah Slevin that the current relationship with Uisce Eireann isn’t up to scratch:

