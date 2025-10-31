Irish Traditional Music Archives concert tour to visit Connemara tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Irish Traditional Music Archive’s concert tour is set to visit Connemara tomorrow.

The show, called Drawing from the Well, will take place in Amharclann Chois Fharraige tomorrow night at 8.

It will feature legendary tin whistle player Mary Bergin, accordion player Conor Connolly, fiddle player Caoimhe Ni Mhaolagáin and multi- instrumentalist John Blake.

The Tour will play seven different venues across Ireland and the UK and it marks the first time that the event is going outside the country

The ITMA was founded in 1987 and is the largest collection of Irish Traditional Music, song and dance.