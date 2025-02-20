Irish Times editor reflects on shifting landscape in John Cunningham lecture

-
-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
Journalism has changed beyond all recognition over the past two decades – and while the exclusive story remains the basic unit of currency, the process of story conception, commissioning and production are radically different, reflecting a completely new era.
That’s what Irish Times editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic told a room of academics and students of journalism, when he delivered the annual John Cunningham Memorial Lecture at the University of Galway last week.
The lecture honours the late Connacht Tribune editor and long-time journalism lecturer John Cunningham.
Ruadhán Mac Cormaic reflected on his own journalistic career which began in 2007 – the same year as the iPhone first hit the market – at a time when the only version of The Irish Times that really mattered was the print edition.
“For us reporters, it was all about getting onto the front page. And if you couldn’t get onto the front, you pushed to claim the best bit of real estate you could get inside – a page-three display, a prime analysis slot, the cover of Weekend Review,” he recalled.
“We paid almost no attention to data analytics, and we seldom heard from our readers unless they felt so grateful – or, more commonly, so irate – as to email us their views (or their abuse), or write a letter for publication.
“We sent our stories out into the world and, in effect, said to people: ‘Trust us. This is the news.’
“Today, we still produce a printed paper. But it’s now just one distribution channel among many. We publish hundreds of items every day through our app and our website, through our social media accounts, via podcasts and videos and audio stories.
“Where once we sent newspapers out into the world and had hunches about what parts of that paper people were actually reading, we now have access to vast amounts of data showing us exactly what people are reading, at what time, on what device, from where and for how long,” he added.
Caption: Irish Times editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic delivering the annual John Cunningham Lecture in University of Galway.
Get the full story with more photos in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Carrying Galway in his heart
Conamara man Tom Durkin emigrated to New York 40 years ago and established several successful bus...
Staying local for some red decadence
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Decadence is…looking out on a rainy Sunday m...
Galway’s reality check up North no harm ahead of clash with Donegal
Inside Track with John McIntyre ONLY time will tell if what happened to Galway’s footballers i...
When will the real Donald Trump be clear to us all?
World of Politics with Harry McGee There was a game show on TV in the 1970s with a novel conce...
Pub marks 80th anniversary with pints for five cents
There was no one giving out about the price of the pint when a Galway pub marked its 80th birthda...
Up to 16,000 farmers still awaiting payments in ‘nightmare scheme’
THE ongoing delay in ACRES payments – in some cases up to 18-months – has been described as ‘a di...
Library book is back – after 77 years out on loan!
An overdue book was returned to Galway Library – 77 years after it was borrowed! A copy of det...
Club putting focus on magic of silent films
Arts Week with Judy Murphy ON a wet and windy Saturday night in Galway City, a Superser gas he...
Ten Hail Marys preach to Galway’s converted!
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Dublin four-piece Ten Hail Marys have been a formidable presen...