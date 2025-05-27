Irish Socksciety named overall winner of Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025 awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local sock company Irish Socksciety has been announced as the overall winner of the 2025 Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh bilingual business awards.

The Gradam recognises the positive impact of the Irish language in Galway’s business and cultural life, and emphasises its central role in fostering the city’s bilingual spirit.

Fifteen finalists across five categories showcased their bilingual achievements at a special ceremony in the Galway Bay Hotel in Salthill last night.

As overall winner, Irish Socksciety gets an advertising package from the Galway Advertiser, a publicity package from TG4 and memberships of Galway Chamber and Gaillimh le Gaeilge.

The other category winners take home a business support package and a sculpture – and they are as follows.

Just Art It – Winner of the ‘Retail Experience’ Category.

Daróg Wine Bar – Winner of the ‘Tourism’ Category.

Plámás – Winner of the ‘Customer Service’ Category.

And Club Seoltóireachta Húicéirí na Gaillimhe – Winner of the ‘Community & Culture’ Category.