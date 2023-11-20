Irish Rail to take action on trespass and anti-social behavior at old railway station in Tuam
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Irish Rail has confirmed it plans to take action on trespassing and anti-social behavior at the old railway station in Tuam.
It follows claims that the landmark building is effectively being used as a “drinking den”.
The front door is wide open and anyone can just walk in – that’s according to local councillors.
They say young people in particular are doing just that, not only at weekends but weekday evenings as well.
Inside, many of the rooms are strewn with empty cans and spirit bottles.
Irish Rail owns the building and has now responded to the claims that the building amounts to little more than a public “drinking den”.
It’s confirmed works will take place this week to secure the building to stop further tresspass or anti-social behavior.
It also adds it’s separately engaging with Galway County Council on plans for potential redevelopment, but this process is at an early stage.
The post Irish Rail to take action on trespass and anti-social behavior at old railway station in Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
