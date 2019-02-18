Irish Rail to investigate potential of increasing routes to and from Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a passing loop at Oranmore train station, to provide a higher frequency of Irish Rail services to and from the city, could be in the pipeline.

Irish Rail intends to investigate the potential to co-fund the construction of a passing loop at Oranmore train station under the government’s Urban and Rural Regeneration Funds.

The comments were in response to a parliamentary question put forward by Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív – over the company’s application for funding for a passing loop on the Athenry to Galway rail line.

