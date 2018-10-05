Irish Rail to introduce further alcohol ban on Galway services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is set to introduce a fresh round of alcohol bans on a number of Galway services from next week.

The ban will come into effect from Friday week, October 12th – and will be enforced on every subsequent Friday.

It’ll affect the Heuston to Galway service departing at 11:25, 1:25 and 3:35.

Irish Rail says the move is in response to significant reports of anti-social behavior and is warning the alcohol ban will be strictly enforced.

No alcohol will be sold by staff on the train, while customers caught drinking will have it confiscated.

The latest restrictions are in addition to a number of services which have been alcohol-free for some time – including 1pm Galway-Hueston on Sundays

