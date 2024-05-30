Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Irish Rail is set to add extra train times between Galway and Dublin from August.
There’ll be seven new services in both directions across the day in total – including on Sunday.
Among the additions are a new late train leaving Dublin at 8.30pm, and one leaving Galway at 8.50pm.
There’ll also be new morning services, including a 9.05 train to Dublin, and on Sundays, a new 1.40pm train.
The new rail timetable has now been published for public consultation and full details can be found at IrishRail.ie
Green Party Senator Pauline O’ Reilly has been speaking to David Nevin.
The post Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
