Irish Rail says catering services to return to Galway-Dublin trains by end of year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Irish rail says it plans to reintroduce catering services on ALL of its intercity trains, including Galway, before the end of the year.

Services were suspended across the network in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

While some limited services have already resumed on the Dublin to Belfast and Dublin to Cork routes, the Galway and Sligo to Dublin routes still have no catering on board.

Irish Rail says the procurement process to reinstate trolley catering on routes has been completed, and that a preferred supplier has been identified

Labour Senator Nessa Cosgrove took on the duty of a catering assistant on the Sligo-Dublin route, posting it on X, she explains why.