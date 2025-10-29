  • Services

Services

Irish Rail says catering services to return to Galway-Dublin trains by end of year

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Irish Rail says catering services to return to Galway-Dublin trains by end of year
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Irish rail says it plans to reintroduce catering services on ALL of its intercity trains, including Galway, before the end of the year.

Services were suspended across the network in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

While some limited services have already resumed on the Dublin to Belfast and Dublin to Cork routes, the Galway and Sligo to Dublin routes still have no catering on board.

Irish Rail says the procurement process to reinstate trolley catering on routes has been completed, and that a preferred supplier has been identified

Labour Senator Nessa Cosgrove took on the duty of a catering assistant on the Sligo-Dublin route, posting it on X, she explains why.

 

More like this:
no_space
Plans progress for mobile coffee shop at Long Point in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a mobile coffee shop at the Long Point in L...

no_space
New modern water pipes to be installed in Craughwell village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks are due to commence this week on a programme of...

no_space
Local TD says stats show most asylum seekers "chancing their arm"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD has told a Dáil committee the number of as...

no_space
Over 300 properties in Galway entered into Compulsory Purchase Order over past two years

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM366 properties in Galway have been entered into Compu...

no_space
ISPCC calls for fairer share of children’s support services on Aran Islands

Children on the Aran Islands deserve the same access to services and support as those on the main...

no_space
Publicans at loggerheads over Christmas beer tent

Disgruntled publicans who secured restrictions on the Eyre Square Christmas Market beer tent this...

no_space
Galway city centre rooftop transformed into vibrant urban vegetable garden

A city centre rooftop has been transformed into a mini-market garden – sprouting organic vegetabl...

no_space
Love Connemara Cottages buys Connemara and Mayo Coastal Cottages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSelf-catering marketing agency Love Connemara Cottage...

no_space
South Galway man pleads guilty to 49 separate child pornography and child sexual exploitation related charges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA south Galway man has signed a guilty plea in court ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up