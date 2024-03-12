Irish Rail raises concerns over planned major housing development in Gort
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Irish Rail has some concerns over a major planned housing development in Gort due to its proximity to the rail line.
The project would see 234 homes built at Lavally Road.
Although Irish Rail has raised concerns – a submission to Galway County Council starts off by stressing that it’s not against the development in principle.
As well as 234 homes, the project includes a creche, cafe and office space, as well as amenity areas and an activity centre.
Some of the block elements would be up to four storeys high, and the plan includes pedestrian and cyclist links to Gort Railway Station.
Irish Rail has taken issue with how the site backs onto the railway line – and how the project allegedly fails to meet their security and safety requirements.
It’s asked county planners that if approval is forthcoming, 21 conditions should be imposed specifically relating to the rail-line.
A decision is due later this month.
