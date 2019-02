Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Ocean Literacy Network is to host its first meeting in the Marine institute in Renville Oranmore tomorrow.

The theme of the event is human health and the ocean, and how it makes us feel.

Dr.Easkey Britton of NUI Galway and documentary maker Ken O’Sullivan will be key speakers.

Photo: marine.ie