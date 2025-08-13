  • Services

Irish Management Institute to host AI information events in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Irish Management Institute is to host a short programme of Artificial Intelligence information events in Galway city in September

Kieran Gilmurray, a global AI expert, author and entrepreneur, will lead the programme in the Radisson Red in Mervue on September 16th and 17th

Mr Gilmurray will speak about the tangible ways that AI can empower professionals across sales, marketing, HR and finance,

He will outline the key steps to success for organisations on their AI journey, and explain how the technology is already transforming the Irish business landscape.

