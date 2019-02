Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Life paid out €5.5 million in life insurance, illness and injury claims in Galway during 2018.

€2.8 million was paid out in life insurance to families of 45 people who died in Galway.

€2.7 million was paid out to 39 specified illness claimants in Galway.

The survey finds cancer was the biggest cause of life insurance and specified illness claims in Galway.

