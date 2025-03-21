Irish language poetry book featuring work from 155 local pupils launched

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Irish language poetry book – which features works by 155 Galway pupils – has been launched in Claregalway.

The second edition of Féile Filíochta contains poems written As Gaeilge by children from five Gaelschools across the city and county.

The pupils are from Naomh Breandan Eanach Dhuin, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Scoil Sheamais Naofa, Scoil Bhaile Nua Molan Oige and Scoil Bride Mionloch

The book is available for free online – here.

Sarah Slevin attended the launch at the Claregalway Hotel today: