Irish family businesses reveal robust growth ambitions – ahead of global peers

Over eight out of ten Irish family businesses have robust growth ambitions over the next two years – as one in five of them revealed double digit growth over the last year despite uncertain economic conditions.
But PwC Ireland’s 2025 Family Business Survey also revealed that these family firms have a more cautious approach compared to global peers; safeguarding the business (80%) and preserving the family legacy (78%) rank as top long-term goals for Irish family business leaders.
The survey also reveals that 60 per cent of them see AI as a growth opportunity – with technological advancements (65%) and digital transformation (64%) top of their growth priorities.
The survey, which interviewed 1,325 family businesses across 62 countries and territories, including Ireland, finds that the majority (63%) of Irish family businesses saw sales growth in 2025, ahead of global peers (57%).
However, those double-digit sales growth (20%) for 2025 lagged global peers (25%). Over one in ten (11%) Irish family firms experienced a drop in sales in 2025 (Global:15%).
Looking forward, Irish family businesses are more confident on growth compared to their global peers: 83% have robust growth ambitions for the next two years – ahead of global peers (73%).
Workforce availability is a particular concern, with 65% of Irish family businesses saying it’s a risk compared to 47% for global peers.
Nearly two-thirds (65%) say they are struggling with talent and leadership development (Global: 47%). Family businesses in Ireland also worry more about lacking expertise in emerging technology and sustainability than global peers (Ireland: 41%; Global: 35%).
A large majority (89%) of Irish family businesses reported to have a clear company purpose; 98% reported to have a clear set of family values. The global research found that agile and purpose-driven family businesses are outperforming their peers (31% v 21%).
“Long seen as more resilient than non-family businesses, Irish family firms are feeling the economic pressures more so than global peers,” said Mairead Harbron, Partner, PwC Private.
“Despite this they remain more upbeat on growth ambitions over the next two years and are prioritising reputation and legacy. They are also indicating a greater likelihood to take a more cautious approach than global peers, when it comes to managing market disruption.
“While growth expectations remain robust, the global research confirms that family businesses that are agile and purpose-driven continue to outperform their peers,” she added.
