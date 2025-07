This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A special awareness roadshow run by the Irish Cancer Society will visit the city tomorrow and Thursday.

It will offer members of the public a chance to talk with specialist nurses and learn about support services.

There’ll also be free blood pressure checks, BMI readings, and other screenings.

The roadshow will be based at Galway Shopping Centre at Headford Road tomorrow and Thursday from 9am to 6pm.