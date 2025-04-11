  • Services

Irish and French students go behind the scenes of Aran Islands RNLI

Published:

Irish and French students go behind the scenes of Aran Islands RNLI
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Aran Islands RNLI has given a ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ to students from France as well as Inis Óirr

Students from Groix, a small island northwest of France visited the station and shared about the lifeboat they have stationed on their Island

Coláiste Ghobnait students also visited at the same time and learned all about the history and the training involved in becoming a crew member

Station Coxswain Aonghus O hlarnáin outlines the life-saving information the students learned on the day

