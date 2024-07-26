Ireland’s oldest man, Roscahill’s Martin McEvilly turns 108 today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Ireland’s oldest man, who was born in Roscahill, has turned 108 years today. (FRI)
Martin McEvilly was born on July 26th 1916, and is the youngest of eleven siblings.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Sarah Slevin has been catching up with his daughter Cristina, who has flown in from Sydney for the occasion.
She says he’s in great health:
The post Ireland’s oldest man, Roscahill’s Martin McEvilly turns 108 today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Significant extension confirmed for Mercy College in Woodford
Mercy College, Woodford has been given the go ahead for a significant extension and refurbishment...
All Galway trains sold out for All-Ireland Final
All Galway trains are now sold out for All Ireland Final Day this Sunday. Irish Rail says the fiv...
Character and attention to detail defines magnificent Headford property
This beautiful family home has been lovingly built and detailed to providing one of the best prop...
Red card for mobile sauna plans at Renville Pier in Oranmore
Plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore have been shown the red card by county ...
Report finds E coli failures at multiple South Galway private water schemes
A report has found that a number of private group drinking water schemes in South Galway had E co...
Galway need season’s best to overcome Tipp challenge
By Eanna O’Reilly THE Galway senior camogie team travel to Nowlan Park on Saturday for their b...
Injured jockey Graham Lee to benefit from big Summer Festival Ball during race week
By John McIntyre OVER 500 people will attend a big fund-raising ball in the Galmont Hotel on t...
Richard is Moving On at Oughterard gallery
Moving On, a solo exhibition by artist Richard Ward, will bring the Oughterard Courthouse Arts Pr...
Ballinderreen tunes up for weekend music festival
The South Galway Bay Music Festival which is returning for its third year, is promising three nig...