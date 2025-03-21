Ireland's first hub offering shared EVs established in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ireland’s first hub to offer shared electric cars, e-bikes and e-cargo bikes has been established in Galway city.

The eMobility eHub, opened at Westside Library Car Park today, allows people to rent out their choice of transport.

Three more will be opened in Dundrum, Letterkenny and Waterford in the coming months.

The E-hubs are funded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, and have been set up with Trinity College Dublin, ATU, ESB and Enterprise Car Club.

The hope is by providing alternative solutions, the hubs will help to encourage people to try different mobility options when travelling to work or getting around the city.

Each of the purpose built eHub sites will include two shared EVs and an ESB charge station, as well as one e-cargo bike and four e-bikes.

The vehicles are available to book by the public for an hour or the day