  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Ireland's first hub offering shared EVs established in Galway city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Ireland's first hub offering shared EVs established in Galway city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ireland’s first hub to offer shared electric cars, e-bikes and e-cargo bikes has been established in Galway city.

The eMobility eHub, opened at Westside Library Car Park today, allows people to rent out their choice of transport.

Three more will be opened in Dundrum, Letterkenny and Waterford in the coming months.

The E-hubs are funded by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, and have been set up with Trinity College Dublin, ATU, ESB and Enterprise Car Club.

The hope is by providing alternative solutions, the hubs will help to encourage people to try different mobility options when travelling to work or getting around the city.

Each of the purpose built eHub sites will include two shared EVs and an ESB charge station, as well as one e-cargo bike and four e-bikes.

The vehicles are available to book by the public for an hour or the day

More like this:
no_space
Galway venues and festival shortlisted for IMRO venue awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway venues and a local festival have been shor...

no_space
Irish language poetry book featuring work from 155 local pupils launched

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Irish language poetry book - which features works ...

no_space
Moot court and drama master class to feature at University of Galway open day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMProspective students will get the chance to attend a ...

no_space
Tanaiste asked to tackle "absolute nonsense" from networks over Connemara outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tánaiste has been asked to tackle the "absolute n...

no_space
Status yellow rain warning for Galway and 9 other counties from 2 this afternoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 24-hour Status Yellow rain warning has been issued ...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves upgrade and expansion of Woodquay Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has approved a project to upgrade an...

no_space
Push to rename Western Distributor Road as active travel plans moving forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor is pushing for the Western Distribu...

no_space
Survey asks if public would pay higher ticket price to see Palás cinema reopened

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new survey is asking if the public would pay higher...

no_space
Significant reduction in new homes being built in Galway so far this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a significant reduction in the number ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up