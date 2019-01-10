Ireland West sees over 770,000 passengers use airport in 2018

Last year was the busiest on record at Ireland West Airport with passenger numbers climbing to over 770,000 for the first time in the airports history – surpassing the previous record of 750,000 passengers achieved in 2017.

And that represents the third consecutive year of record passenger growth at the airport.

Last year saw 771,619 passengers use the airport, an increase of 3% on the previous record year in 2017.

The airport now serves 23 international destinations and is served by three of Europe’s major international airlines – Aer Lingus, Flybe and Ryanair.

Despite the ongoing concerns over Brexit ,within the aviation industry in particular, the growth in passenger numbers in 2018 was fuelled by a very strong performance across the range of UK services available at the airport, with an extra 21,600 passengers travelling to and from the UK, which represented a 3% increase on 2017 numbers.

Services to Continental and Mainland Europe continued to perform strongly with over 110,000 passengers availing of flights to a range of European destinations such as Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, Lanzarote, Milan, Tenerife and the Costa Dorada and Palma services with TUI Holidays.

It was also a memorable year on other fronts, as the airport welcomed Pope Francis for a historic visit in August.

The airport also embarked on a €15m investment programme aimed at transforming and modernizing the airport to ensure the facility will meet the future needs of both our airline customers and passengers.

A number of major projects were completed in 2018 including the upgrading of toilet facilities, an enhanced arrivals area, new way finding directional signage and the opening of a new state of the art Visitor Discovery Centre in November.

