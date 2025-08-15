  • Services

IPAS Centre in Doughiska found to be fully compliant with standards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A facility accommodating asylum seekers in Galway city has been found to be compliant in all standards, following a HIQA inspection.

The announced inspection at Cúirt Uisce Accommodation Centre on Doughiska Road took place in August shortly after it opened.

It was housing 52 residents, many of whom were families with children and all standards were being met.

The Health Information and Quality Authority today published a report on inspections into 6 centres around the country.

When HIQA inspectors visited one particular IPAS centre in Dublin, which was accommodating 231 people at the time, they found 11 families where children aged ten years and above were sharing bedrooms with parents or siblings of a different gender.

HIQA has said this had a potential to be harmful to the children.

The accommodation provider also failed to identify this as a welfare risk.

At another centre in Kerry, which was accommodating 69 people, inspectors found that a dedicated space for children was not suitable or safe for children to play or complete homework.

HIQA found that the four remaining centres located in Galway, Waterford and Cork were compliant in all standards.

