Investigations continue into violent brawl at funeral

Galway City Tribune – An incident room has been set up at Galway Garda Station as part of the investigation into violent scenes that took place at a Traveller funeral removal in Mervue last weekend during which one person suffered a gunshot wound.

A long-standing Traveller feud is believed to be at the root of the violence that erupted at around 3pm last Sunday during a removal ceremony for 93-year-old Mrs Maureen Stokes.

The removal had been taking place at the Funeral Home attached to the Holy Family Catholic Church in Mervue when a disturbance broke out involving a large group of people.

It spilled out onto the street at Walter Macken Road where one gunshot round was fired – possibly using a small firearm – injuring a man in the leg.

The man in his 30s, and understood to be a member of the Traveller community, was taken shortly after to University Hospital Galway where a bullet was removed from his leg – his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardai are also investigating another injury suffered by a youth who was stabbed with a sharp implement – he was also treated in hospital for his injuries, but again they were not life threatening.

Also being investigated by Gardai are reports that a corrosive substance – possibly ammonia – was thrown at a person during the disturbance which is reported to have erupted quite quickly.

