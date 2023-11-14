Investigation underway after body found on Inis Oírr

Gardaí are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of the Aran Island of Inis Oírr.

The discovery was made on the shoreline of the small island off the Galway yesterday afternoon.





The body has been taken to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí say an investigation is ongoing but haven’t released details of the persons identity.

