Investigation to be launched into "concerning" rental inflation in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Residential Tenancies Board is set to investigate “concerning” trends in rent inflation in Galway.

At the end of 2024, the average rent for new tenancies nationwide was €1,680 – an increase of 5.5 percent compared to the end of 2023

For existing tenancies, the figure was €1,440 – that’s a rise of 4.6 percent.

The RTB says these figures mark a moderation on the rates of rental inflation that were seen earlier in 2024.

But it’s warning price rises for new tenants remain persistently high in certain counties – particularly in Galway, where there was high inflation for eight consecutive quarters.

According to the latest Rent Index, the average rent for new tenancies in Galway City was €1,730 at the end of 2024.

That’s the second highest in the country behind Dublin.

The RTB says it’ll now engage directly with renters, landlords and other rental sector stakeholders in Galway this June to further investigate rental trends.