  • Services

Services

Investigation finds County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV

Published:

Investigation finds County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV
Share story:

The Data Protection Commission has found that Galway County Council breached data protection rules over the use of CCTV cameras.

An investigation was carried out into how the local authority has been processing personal data in compliance with GDPR and the Data Protection Act.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It examined processing operations, including CCTV in public places, for uses including the prosecution of crime.

The DPC ruled that the County Council lacked a valid legal basis for the processing of personal data from several sources.

They include CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and body-worn cameras.

The post Investigation finds County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour operators and travel agents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been promoted to 50 leading Belgian and Dutch tour oper...

no_space
Significant objections to halting site plans in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant number of local objections to pla...

no_space
Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival to feature unique folklore exhibition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inis Meáin’s Blackberry Festival is to include a folklore ex...

no_space
NBI marks halfway point in rollout of fibre broadband for Galway premises

Galway Bay fm newsroom – National Broadband Ireland has reached the halfway point in its ro...

no_space
Green light for new school for Scoil An Croí Naofa in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s a landmark day for education in Ballinasloe – as ...

no_space
Birdwatching workshops to take place in Knocknacarra and Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Birdwatch Ireland in association with Galway City and County Counc...

no_space
Galway businesses discuss infrastructure concerns with Central Bank Governor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf has been discussing inf...

no_space
Canney says Government must “put manners” on banks returning to Celtic Tiger behavior

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The banks have gone back to their Celtic Tiger ways of making colo...

no_space
Supermacs owners recognised at Irish Sponsorship Awards

Supermacs owners Pat and Una McDonagh have been recognised at the Irish Sponsorship Awards They r...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up