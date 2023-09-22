Investigation finds County Council breached data rules over use of CCTV
The Data Protection Commission has found that Galway County Council breached data protection rules over the use of CCTV cameras.
An investigation was carried out into how the local authority has been processing personal data in compliance with GDPR and the Data Protection Act.
It examined processing operations, including CCTV in public places, for uses including the prosecution of crime.
The DPC ruled that the County Council lacked a valid legal basis for the processing of personal data from several sources.
They include CCTV, Automatic Number Plate Recognition and body-worn cameras.
