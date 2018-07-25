Investigation continuing into cause of farmer’s death in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An investigation is continuing into the cause of a farmer’s death in South Galway.

The 73-year-old man was found dead on farm land in the Crannagh area near Gort at around midday yesterday.

He has been named locally as Kieran Mullins from Boston in Clare.

It’s understood he was working on the farmland at the time and a tractor was found at the scene.

Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority are working to establish the cause of Mr. Mullins’ death.