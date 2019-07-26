Investigation continues into Big Top ‘stowaways’

Galway City Tribune – Authorities have expressed ‘amazement and relief’ that three stowaways found on the underside of a lorry near the Big Top in Fisheries Field this week were alive and well.

The three young men – understood to be from Sudan – were attached to the under-carriage of the articulated truck for over a day and possibly up to three days.

Gardaí are liaising with Interpol to confirm the identities of the men.

The Galway City Tribune has learned that the driver of the truck became suspicious of human activity in the trailer area of the vehicle, about an hour after he had ‘parked up’ in Fisheries Field on Wednesday.

Shortly after, at about 4pm, the three men were discovered under the trailer unit and were given water, food and items of clothing by Arts Festival personnel who were in the vicinity at the time.

The early indications were that the trio were not strapped to the undercarriage of the truck but had found alcoves to stay secure for the duration of their journey – probably from France.

Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF) Artistic Director, Paul Fahy, told the Galway City Tribune that there was just a huge sense of relief that the three people were found safe and well.

The truck had arrived from Dublin after transporting band equipment from France for one of the visiting acts.

